ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando is hoping to fill 3,000 jobs ahead of the summer theme-park rush.

Universal Orlando Resort wants to fill 3,000 jobs

Positions are full- and part-time and seasonal

Fast & Furious, Aventura Hotel opening this year

The positions are full-time, part-time and seasonal, the park says, and include everything from attractions, food service, operations and sales to IT, marketing and human resources.

Universal plans to hold several job fairs over the next few weeks that will be appointment-only.

The resort is gearing up for a busy next few months, with the spring launch of its Fast & Furious - Supercharged attraction as well as the opening of the 600-room Aventura Hotel in August.

Apply for a Universal job online at www.UniversalOrlandoJobs.com.