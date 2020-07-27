Another tropical system could develop early this week in the Atlantic, continuing an historically busy start to the 2020 hurricane season.

Here we go again.

Fresh off the first landfalling hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season, another tropical storm is likely to form this week in the central Atlantic Ocean.

The next storm on the Atlantic Hurricane list is Isaias. It would become the ninth-named storm of an already hyper-active 2020 Atlantic hurricane season to date.

If Isaias does indeed develop, it’d become the earliest I-named storm on record. The current record earliest ninth-named storm of the season is Irene, which formed back on August 7th, 2005.

If you’re wondering how exactly Isaias is pronounced, here’s a detailed guide on how to properly say it (along with all the other 2020 Atlantic storms.

As of Monday, the tropical wave was located roughly halfway between the Cabo Verde Islands off of the west coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles of the eastern Caribbean.

The spaghetti models, a suite of computer forecast models overlayed on a map, show the storm is likely to gradually turn north as it moves westward across the Atlantic.

The system’s first impacts to land could come on Wednesday night in the northern Lesser Antilles.

That could take the system near Puerto Rico by Thursday and near the Bahamas by the weekend. However, uncertainty remains about both the system’s track and intensity.

Most computer forecast models show the storm slowly strengthening into a tropical storm this week.

This potential tropical storm comes freshly off the heels of Hurricane Hanna’s Saturday landfall over south Texas.

Still Reeling From Hanna

Hanna was the first Atlantic hurricane and the first landfalling Atlantic hurricane of the 2020 season, leading to heavy rain and gusty winds across south Texas over the weekend.

So far this season, eight named storms and one hurricane have developed. According to the National Hurricane Center’s climatology records, there’s usually only one named storm in the Atlantic through the end of July.

Number nine looks likely to develop this week.