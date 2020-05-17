STATEWIDE — Before the official start of the hurricane season, Tropical Storm Arthur formed in the Atlantic on Saturday night.

What You Need To Know Tropical Storm Arthur expected not to have direct threat to Florida

Arthur comes before start of hurricane season

Originally called Tropical Depression One, it was upgraded to Tropical Storm Arthur at 11 p.m. Saturday.

This is the sixth consecutive year a named storm has formed in the Atlantic before the start of hurricane season, which officially begins on June 1.

A tropical storm watch continues for much of the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

New River Inlet to Duck NC

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

Arthur will continue to move north-northeastward over one to two days. It is expected to move near the Outer Banks of North Carolina on Monday.

Gradual strengthening is expected over the next 48 hours, but Arthur should remain a tropical storm.

Tropical storm force winds will be possible along the Outer Banks on Monday.

Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches are expected over portions of the Bahamas, with less than inch over eastern Florida. Rain accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are possible over coastal North Carolina Sunday night into Monday.

Large swells will continue to impact the east coast of Central and North Florida. The swells will spread northward, impacting much of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.

Arthur will eventually weaken as it moves out to sea by midweek.

For Central Florida, rain showers will continue to diminish overnight Saturday evening into the early morning hours of Sundays.

Winds will die down on Sunday, and the large swells will also begin to dissipate as the complex moves away from the area.

There will be no impacts for the Tampa Bay area.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30.