ORLANDO, Fla. — With only a few scattered clouds in the skies, expect plenty of sunshine for Wednesday.

Central Florida will be positioned between strengthening high pressure to the north, and a stalled boundary to the south, creating stronger east wind, especially at the coast.

Otherwise, it will be another dry, quiet day with low humidity and temperatures in the mid-80s.

Expect plenty of sunshine along with a few scattered clouds. Clear and mild conditions will linger into the overnight hours as lows fall to the low to mid 60s.

We will see one more day on Thursday with sunny skies and mid 80s before some changes set in this weekend.

A stalled front parked over the Florida Keys extending down towards Cuba will start to lift north, spreading soggy weather into South Florida.

By Friday, some of these showers will stream up toward the Treasure Coast and south of Interstate 4. This system will generally shift northeast toward the Bahamas, keeping the steadiest rain away from Central Florida. Regardless, it has been flagged with the potential for tropical development over the next five days.

Although Hurricane Season technically starts on June 1, storms can still form before then. If it did get a name, Arthur is first on the list for this year.

Other than showers and breezy conditions, this is not a major concern for Florida but we encourage you to stay with Weather on the One’s for updates.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Those in small craft will want to use caution if heading out on the water.

Water conditions will be poor to hazardous due to the east winds of 15 to 20 knots and seas building to 4 to 6 feet.

The risk of rip currents in the near-shore waters is moderate.