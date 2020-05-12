ORLANDO, Fla. — High pressure will provide another dry, quiet day with fairly low humidity levels and temperatures in the mid 80s.

What You Need To Know Tuesday's highs at 86 degrees

CURRENT CONDITIONS: Temperatures, heat indexes, trends

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

With the average high for this date now 88 degrees, readings will technically run slightly below that. Ample sunshine will be found along with a few scattered clouds.

Clear and mild conditions will linger into the overnight hours as lows drop to the low to mid-60s. Some cooler 50s will be found north and west of Interstate 4, especially in Marion County.

Mainly sunny skies and mid 80s will be the theme for much of the work week with a dry air mass anchored across Central Florida.

Meanwhile, a stalled front will be parked over the Florida Keys extending down towards Cuba leading to a continued soggy pattern this week.

This system will be too far south to impact us for now, but by Friday, some of that moisture will drift back north. Models are not in full agreement over how much rain would extend into Central Florida, but as for now we can plan on having some showers around Friday and Saturday as this moisture lifts northeast toward the Bahamas.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Those in small craft will want to use caution if heading out on the water. Water conditions will be poor to hazardous with a northeast breeze of 10 to 15 knots and seas in the range of 3 to 4 feet.

The risk of rip currents in the near-shore waters is low.