ORLANDO, Fla. — Some needed rain fell in parts of Central Florida on Mother’s Day, but as the new work and school week begins, drier air will work back in.

Winds shifting to the north will be paired with increasing sunshine as highs reach the low to mid-80s. Temperatures at the coast will be held closer to 80 degrees.

Clear and quiet conditions will prevail overnight as lows drop to the low 60s. Cooler 50s will be found north and west of Interstate 4, especially in Marion County.

High pressure will govern our weather through midweek, offering a good deal of sun and temperatures in the mid 80s.

Meanwhile, a stalled front will be parked over South Florida leading to several days of rain there. This system will be too far south to impact us for now, but later this week, some of that moisture will drift back north.

A few showers return to the forecast late in the week as a result.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Those in small craft will want to use caution if heading out on the water. Expect north winds of 10 to 20 knots paired with seas in the range of 3 to 4 feet.

The risk of rip currents in the near-shore waters is low.