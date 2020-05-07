ORLANDO, Fla. — Cooler, drier air is working into Central Florida for Thursday morning on the heels of a gusty northerly wind.

While this will make it feel quite comfortable, this setup will yield to elevated fire danger across the region on Thursday.

Expect ample sun throughout the day with highs confined to the mid- to upper 70s. This will make it about 10 degrees below the average for this date in May.

It will remain cool for Thursday night under clear skies as lows drop to the 50s. Some upper 40s will be found in northern Marion County.

It won’t take long for temperatures to rebound; Friday will feature mid-80s as winds turn southeasterly. Plenty of sunshine will continue, but changes will set in over the weekend.

On Saturday, a cold front will drop through with a few showers before stalling over South Florida.

Paired with an area of low pressure sliding onshore from the Gulf of Mexico, this will lead to unsettled weather Sunday into Monday with some needed moisture lingering across the southern half of the peninsula.

The coverage of rain will be greatest south of I-4 during this time. Drier conditions will resume by the middle of next week.

Beach and Boating Conditions

The gusty winds will make it hazardous for boaters; a small-craft advisory is in effect.

Expect north winds of 15 to 20 knots generating seas offshore of 4 to 6 feet. The risk of rip currents in the near-shore waters is low.