ORLANDO, Fla. — After several dry, sunny days, changes will set in for Wednesday due to the arrival of a fast-moving cold front.

This system will drop down the peninsula with scattered coverage of showers and potentially a rumble of thunder embedded. Highs will still be quite warm before it arrives, topping out around 90 degrees.

Cooler air will filter in starting Wednesday as lows drop to near 60 degrees with many 50s north and west of Interstate 4.

Thursday will feature the coolest temperatures of the week as highs stay confined to the upper 70s, running below the average high for this date of 87 degrees.

Drier weather will resume for the latter part of the work week and the start of the weekend, but changes will set in by Mother’s Day.

A passing cold front will stall over South Florida by then, with an area of low pressure sliding onshore from the Gulf of Mexico.

This will lead to unsettled weather Sunday into Monday with some needed moisture from higher rain chances.

Beach and Boating Conditions

The approaching front will cause winds to become more breezy, especially into Wednesday night, with boating conditions to deteriorating.

For Wednesday, winds from the west will range between 5 to 10 knots. Offshore, seas will run around 2 to 3 feet. The risk of rip currents in the near-shore waters is low.