ORLANDO, Fla. — More pleasant weather is in store for Tuesday with high pressure in control.

Highs will top out just above 90 inland, with slightly cooler readings at the coast where an onshore breeze will develop during the afternoon.

Expect plenty of sunshine and continued low humidity levels compared to what we typically experience during the summer months. The average high for this date in May is now 86 degrees.

Expect some extra clouds to pass by Wednesday as a weak front crosses the peninsula by late Wednesday. It could bring a stray shower in its passage, but moisture will be fairly limited.

There will be a noticeable cool-down behind it, with highs reverting to the 70s on Thursday, still with plenty of sun around.

Low rain chances will return in the extended forecast by next weekend as another front ushers in a few showers.

There are signs that unsettled weather could take hold into the start of next week with a better chance for rain.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Aside from the onshore breeze, conditions will be quite favorable for boaters heading out on the water.

Winds from the southwest will become southeast by afternoon at 5 to 10 knots. Offshore, seas will run around 2 feet. The risk of rip currents in the nearshore waters is moderate.