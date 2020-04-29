ORLANDO, Fla. — Enjoy the sunny skies during the morning, because later in the day and evening Wednesday may get some stray showers.

After a pleasant couple of days to start the week, Wednesday will mark a transition to more unsettled weather as the next cold front approaches.

Skies will start out sunny before clouds start to roll in late by evening. Southeast winds will start to transport in more moisture, and temperatures will become a little warmer.

Highs will reach the mid 80s, and a stray shower is possible late in the day to the north of Orlando. The better chance for rain will arrive overnight and into the first half of the day on Thursday.

The leading edge of another batch of cooler and drier air will bring with it showers and some strong to severe storms from the predawn hours on Thursday through midday.

Strong winds more than 50 mph will be the main threat. Things will clear out from the west and rain will taper by the afternoon.

Sunshine will quickly resume on Friday, lasting through the weekend. Initially, Friday will be cooler and less humid, but it won’t take long for things to warm up.

Mid- to upper 80s will resume over the weekend with plenty of sun carrying into the start of next week.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Boaters will find decent weather out ahead of this system on Wednesday, but a period of poor to hazardous weather will arrive Wednesday night and Thursday when the front swings through.

Once high pressure returns over the weekend, favorable boating conditions are anticipated.