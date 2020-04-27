ORLANDO, Fla. — It looks like Monday will start off right with plenty of sunshine.

Quieter weather will take hold of Central Florida as the new work and school week begins as a cold front shifts south and high pressure builds across the area.

Northerly winds will transport in much drier air to make it feel more comfortable compared to what the weekend was like.

Expect ample sunshine with highs running slightly below the average, staying close to 80 degrees.

The dry pattern will last through the middle of the week as temperatures start to rebound each afternoon.

Upper 80s will return by Wednesday. Thursday will bring the best chance of rain for the week as a cold front slides through.

Behind it, sunshine will return as quiet weather resumes for the latter part of the week and into the weekend.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Since it will be a breezy day, boaters in small craft are urged to use caution with winds of 15 to 20 knots.

This will make it choppy on the Intracoastal. Offshore, seas will rise to 4 to 6 feet.