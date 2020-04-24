ORLANDO, Fla. — An active weather day is upon Central Florida as numerous showers and strong to severe storms accompany a cold front approaching North Florida.

Out ahead of this feature, storms may contain strong winds, hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. There is also the risk for rotating storms that could produce an isolated tornado.

STORMS APPROACHING Rain now falling and winds picking up at Journeys Academy in Sanford where a ⁦@seminolecounty⁩ #COVID-19 testing site was supposed to pop up here today, but POSTPONED due to potentially severe weather.



Stay with ⁦@MyNews13Weather⁩ for latest. pic.twitter.com/Se6aVXZBFR — Jeff Allen (@News13JeffAllen) April 24, 2020

Storms will slowly shift south of Interstate 4 Friday afternoon, with activity not fading until the evening hours.

Unsettled weather will linger into Saturday with moisture sticking around as the cold front hanging to our north.

It will finally swing through early Sunday with an isolated shower before lower humidity and slightly cooler air build in.

We’ll start to feel this on Sunday; this air mass will stick around into the start of the upcoming work and school week.



Beach and Boating Conditions

Boaters will find poor to hazardous conditions on Friday due to numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Winds from the southwest will be between 10 to 15 knots. Seas will range between 3 to 5 feet. Expect a moderate chop on the Intracoastal.