ORLANDO, Fla. — Quiet weather will hold for another day, governed by high pressure.

Like Tuesday, highs will reach the mid to upper 80s inland, but coastal temperatures will be slightly cooler with winds off the Atlantic.

Humidity will remain low, making it feel comfortable for spending time outdoors.

Thursday will feature some sun to start as temperatures heat up to around 90 degrees with a south wind returning. This will lead to an isolated afternoon shower or storm before a better chance for rain arrives overnight.

The next cold front will slide through Central Florida early Friday, bringing a potential for strong to severe storms with it, overnight Thursday into Friday.

Unsettled weather will continue this weekend with additional showers and storms possible both Saturday and Sunday.

Beach and Boating Conditions

An onshore breeze will make it a bit choppy for boaters with seas of 3 to 4 feet. Winds from the northeast will run between 10 and 15 knots.

Expect a moderate chop on the Intracoastal Waterway.