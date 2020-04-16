ORLANDO, Fla. — The cold front that has been controlling our weather the last few days will push to the south Thursday, introducing a much cooler air mass behind it.

Moisture will linger along with clouds; occasional showers are possible into the afternoon. Gusty winds from the northeast will take over in the wake of the front.

Coastal temperatures will run in the 60s while inland locales will struggle to reach 70 degrees.

Unsettled weather will linger into the weekend with the front stalled to the south eventually lifting back north.

With this feature nearby we can expect more clouds and a continued risk of scattered showers and storms into Saturday, along with warmer temperatures in the 80s.

The coverage of rain will scale back on Sunday before the next cold front slides in on Monday with a better chance of wet weather. A brighter, drier pattern should resume by Tuesday as the front exits.

Beach and Boating Conditions

This setup will lead to a hazardous day on the water for boaters venturing offshore. Winds from the northeast will be between 20 to 25 knots before subsiding this afternoon.

Offshore seas will be in the range of 5 to 7 feet. It will be rough on the Intracoastal Waterway.