ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida remains in the warm, humid sector beneath a stalled cold front over North Florida. Like Tuesday, along and ahead of this boundary will be numerous showers and storms.

The boundary will sag a little to the south on Wednesday, causing a higher coverage of rain for our northern counties.

Marion, Flagler, northern Volusia, Lake and Sumter counties are a bit more favored to receive scattered showers with embedded thunder. Any storm that develops has the chance to produce gusty winds, frequent lightning and torrential rain.

This setup will also cause a range in temperatures from north to south. Readings in places like Ocala and Palm Coast will stay close to 80 degrees. Meanwhile, where more sun breaks through and winds are offshore, southern Brevard County will see low 90s.

Unsettled weather will linger Thursday and Friday as the front passes and stalls to our south. With this feature nearby we can expect more clouds and a continued risk of scattered showers and storms.

Thursday will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the 70s for most, but the cool-down will be short lived. As a warm front lifts back north, warmer 80s return this weekend.

The extended forecast indicates higher rain chances will last through Monday before a cold front sweeps through and dries things out again by next Tuesday.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Boaters heading offshore can expect it to stay breezy on Wednesday with winds from the southwest at 15 to 20 knots, gradually turning northwest.

Offshore seas will be in the range of 3 to 4 feet. There will be a moderate chop on the Intracoastal Waterway.