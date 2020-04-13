ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be positioned in a warm, humid sector ahead of a cold front making its way through the southeastern United States.

While the bulk of the severe weather will stay north of us on Monday, there could be a stray shower or storm during the afternoon.

Otherwise, plan on a hot and windy day as gusts from the southwest top 15 to 25 mph. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s in many neighborhoods. It will remain mild overnight with lows settling back to the low 70s.

Tuesday will provide similar conditions with a slight uptick in the rain chance for the afternoon. It will stay hot with highs in the low 90s. The cold front will remain stalled to the north, so until it passes, temperatures will stay above average.

Unsettled weather will stick around into Wednesday into Thursday as the front finally lowers down the peninsula. With more clouds and rain around, temperatures will begin to lower.

By Thursday, highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 but the cool-down will be short lived. Warm and at times showery weather will last into the weekend as the front stalls to our south, followed by another cold front approaching.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Mariners will find a small-craft advisory offshore Monday with winds from the southwest at 15 to 20 knots, subsiding by the afternoon.

Offshore seas will be in the range of 4 to 6 feet. It will be choppy on the Intracoastal.