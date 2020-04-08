ORLANDO, Fla. — Hotter temperatures will be on hand on Wednesday thanks to an offshore wind and high pressure in control.

This will cause temperatures will climb to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, both inland and at the coast.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds with only a stray afternoon shower possible.

Drier air will hold through Thursday before unsettled weather resumes on Friday. A front will slide down the peninsula, yielding to scattered showers and a noticeable cool-down for the start of the weekend.

Highs on Friday and Saturday will stay closer to 80 degrees. The front will stall to the south on Saturday before lifting back north as a warm front on Sunday.

This will bring warmer temperatures back along with a stray shower for Easter Sunday. Another cold front will arrive early next week with a slightly higher rain chance Monday into Tuesday.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Mariners will find it a bit breezy at times with winds from the southwest.

Offshore seas will be in the range of 3 to 4 feet. The Intracoastal will feature a light chop.