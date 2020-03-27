ORLANDO, Fla. — It looks like people can work on their tan and enjoy their pools this weekend.

High pressure will build overhead the next few days, help to drive up the temperatures. Low 90s are likely for many inland locations Friday afternoon, making it a few degrees hotter than Thursday.

Coastal temperatures will be in the mid-80s as winds turn onshore. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies followed by fair skies tonight with lows in the mid- to upper 60s.

High temperatures throughout the weekend will become increasingly hotter with the ridge of high pressure governing the overall pattern. Several record highs will be at risk of being broken.

Other than a stray shower, no meaningful rain is expected through the weekend and into the start of next week.

By the middle of next week, a front will slide down the peninsula, providing the opportunity for showers. Until then, temperatures will run considerably above the average high of 79 degrees, in the 90s each day.

Beach and Boating Conditions

The southeast winds will make it a bit choppy for boaters heading out on the water Friday. Expect a moderate chop on the Intracoastal.

Offshore, seas of 3 to 4 feet are anticipated. The risk of rip currents in the surf zone is moderate.