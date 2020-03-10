ORLANDO, Fla. — An onshore breeze will persist on Tuesday, helping to boost temperatures back into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.



Expect a mix of sun and clouds with thicker cloud cover near the coast.

Embedded in the clouds, there could be a few showers, but rainfall amounts will generally be light.

Warm and dry weather will continue for much of the week with high pressure in control.

Highs will get a little warmer each day, reaching the mid-80s by Friday lasting into the weekend; highs this year typically run in the upper 70s.

Very little rain is expected during this time outside of onshore-moving showers at the coast.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Boating conditions will improve slightly for Tuesday, but those in small craft are still urged to use caution.

Southeast winds of 5 to 10 knots will contribute to a light chop on the Intracoastal. In the nearshore waters, the risk of rip currents is high.

Wave conditions will be considered poor to fair for using a surfboard; those venturing into the surf zone are encouraged to stay within sight of an open lifeguard tower.