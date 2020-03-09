ORLANDO, Fla. — After a cooler weekend, temperatures will start to warm up again as the new workweek begins.
- Monday's highs at 78 degrees
Winds will become more east-southeasterly, helping to boost temperatures back into the upper 70s on Monday, putting readings more in line with the average high for this time of the year.
Expect a mix of sun and clouds and breezy conditions, especially along the coast.
Our stretch of dry weather continues for much of the week with high pressure in control. Highs will get a little warmer each day, reaching the low 80s midweek with mid 80s here by Friday into the weekend.
Very little rain is expected during this time outside of an onshore-moving shower at the coast.
Beach and Boating Conditions
Boating conditions will be hazardous for Monday with a small-craft advisory in effect.
Southeast winds of 10 to 15 knots will contribute to a moderate chop on the Intracoastal. In the nearshore waters, a High Surf Advisory is in effect.
The combination of high astronomical tides and onshore flow will make it poor for using a surfboard with a high risk of rip currents.
Breakers of 5 to 8 feet may lead to minor beach erosion in localized areas.