ORLANDO, Fla. — You better grab a jacket, because you can expect some cooler weather for Thursday.



Clouds are departing and cooler air is being drawn in behind the latest cold front. Highs will only climb to around 60 degrees at best as winds swing around to the northwest.

With the rain exiting the coast early, we can anticipate a dry afternoon as sun returns.

Drier air will stick around through the rest of the week and into the weekend. This air mass will contain temperatures that will run below the average throughout that time.

Plan on highs in the low to mid-60s through Saturday before a slow warming trend unfolds. As high pressure sets up, rain will be absent from the forecast until early next week.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Hazardous boating conditions will continue as northwesterly winds stay between 10 to 20 knots. Those in small craft will want to use caution.

It will be poor to fair for using a surfboard; those entering the water are encouraged to only do so near an open lifeguard stand, due to the moderate risk of rip currents.