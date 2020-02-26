ORLANDO, Fla. — Scattered showers and storms are likely throughout Wednesday as a front lowers down the peninsula, with ample moisture streaming along it.

Rain may be heavy at times, and a few storms could be on the strong side containing gusty winds.

While Wednesday will not be as warm as Tuesday, in the mid- to upper 70s for most, much cooler air will follow the front on Thursday.

Expect a few lingering showers overnight as drier air starts to work into areas northwest of Interstate 4.

Then, the big feature to our weather for the second half of the week will be change in temperatures.

Highs Thursday and Friday will only be in the 60s with lows in the 40s. Readings will stay cool through the weekend.

Beach and Boating Conditions

A period of hazardous boating conditions will get underway as southwesterly winds pick up to 10 to 15 knots. Occasional rain with an isolated thunderstorms are to be expected.

Meanwhile, offshore seas will be in the range of 3 to 5 feet. It will be poor to fair for using a surfboard; those entering the water are encouraged to only do so near an open lifeguard stand, due to the moderate risk of rip currents.