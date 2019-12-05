ORLANDO, Fla. — After a chilly start, temperatures will recover Thursday to around 70 degrees, making it slightly warmer than Wednesday.



High pressure will provide another sunny, dry day. Winds will be light as they shift to the north-northeast.

Mostly clear and cool conditions will stick around into the overnight hours, but the winds off the Atlantic will keep temperatures from falling as much as recent nights.

Expect lows mostly in the low to mid-50s with the warmest readings at the coast and the coldest temperatures north and west of Interstate 4.

The warming trend continues through the rest of the workweek and into the weekend with southerly flow resuming.

As a nearby front gets closer to Florida this weekend that may help introduce some showers, but coverage will be minimal.

Weekend temperatures will run in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees each afternoon.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Boating conditions will be poor for small craft for the first part of the day with winds of 5 to 10 knots from the north.

Expect seas of 2 to 3 feet offshore and a light chop on the Intracoastal. Improving conditions will follow this afternoon as winds ease.

The rip current risk is low.

