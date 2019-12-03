ORLANDO, Fla. — Hold onto that jacket, the chilly temperatures will continue for yet another day.



After a cold morning, the sunshine returns Tuesday afternoon, but the temperatures will be nearly 15 degrees cooler than average.

Highs will only recover into the upper 50s and lower 60s. There will be less wind compared to Monday. That is the silver lining for this afternoon.

A ridge of high pressure top our west and northwest will keep the cooler than normal temperatures in place for yet another night.

Temperatures will drop back into the upper 30 northwest of Orlando with most neighborhoods around Interstate 4 and to the east feeling the lower 40s for the Wednesday morning commute.

The sunshine will then continue for Wednesday afternoon too. Temperatures will be a touch warmer. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s.

The gradual warm up will continue for Thursday and Friday. This is when temperatures will reach for the 70s again. Morning temperatures will start out cold on Thursday before they too moderate back into the 50s for the end of the week and this weekend.

Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s for Saturday and Sunday. A disturbance nearby will bring back some moisture to the region. It may be enough to spark a few isolated showers, but rain chances will continue to be low with mostly dry weather continuing for the weekend.

Temperatures could bounce up to 80 degrees by early next week.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Boating conditions will be poor well offshore, but there will be some improvement along the coast with sunny and chilly conditions.

The winds will be out of the west at 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be running at 2 to 3 feet with a moderate chop on the intracoastal.

Surfing conditions will be poor Tuesday with a local northerly wind swell. Wave heights will fall to 1 to 2 feet along the coast.

Water temperatures are in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The rip risk remains elevated for Tuesday.

