ORLANDO, Fla. — With the return of the sun, it means Monday will warm up a bit.



Persistent clouds will finally start to thin out Monday as drier air works in from the north and west. With brighter skies, temperatures should be warmer than recent days, peaking around 70 degrees.

Drier air will stick around throughout the week as high pressure builds across the southeastern United States.

This will yield to a steady pattern of rain-free days with highs in the low to mid-70s and lows in the 50s.

It will warm up slightly toward the end of the week in advance of a cold front that could bring some showers over the weekend.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Several ocean hazards will continue to be a factor for boaters and beach goers. A small-craft advisory remains in effect due to seas of 6 to 9 feet offshore and winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 knots.

Winds will subside during the afternoon, however. The rip current risk is high.

In the tropics, there is one feature with a moderate chance of development located east of the Leeward Islands. It will stay out to sea and pose no threats to Florida or the United States.

The hurricane season runs through November 30.

