ORLANDO, Fla. — Quiet weather will settle in for Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Slightly lower rain chances are expected, but temperatures will still be quite warm.

Highs will reach the mid- to upper 80s. Winds from the east may carry in a stray shower, but coverage will be minimal.

Clouds will thicken Friday leading to scattered showers and an embedded thunderstorm. This will signal the leading edge to a cooler air mass that will arrive in time for the weekend.

Showers will continue into Friday night before lingering into Saturday, but Sunday should feature plenty of sun.

By then, highs will be in the upper 70s with lows in the upper 50s during the mornings.

In the tropics, there are no systems to track at this time.

The hurricane season runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Boating weather looks favorable for Thursday before deteriorating Friday. Seas of 3 to 4 feet will be found offshore.

In the nearshore waters, an east-northeast wind swell will continue with waves of 2 to 3 feet, considered poor to fair for using a surfboard.

The rip current risk is moderate.

