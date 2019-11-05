ORLANDO, Fla. — Plenty of clouds will stick around on Tuesday as moisture lingers across Central Florida.

Winds will turn to the south-southeast with a warm front positioned to our north. This will put us in a favorable environment for more scattered showers, especially at the coast.

It will remain mild with highs in the low- to mid 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

Moisture will stick around through the week in anticipation of the next cold front, with low-end rain chances on Wednesday and Thursday. The next cold front timed out for Friday should have a more noticeable change in temperatures behind it.

The highest rain chance of the week will come with its passage on Friday before drier weather builds in by the weekend.

By then, highs will be in the upper 70s with lows close to 60 degrees during the mornings.

In the tropics, there are no systems to track at this time.

The hurricane season runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Breezy conditions will lead to poor boating conditions on Tuesday; those in small craft are urged to use caution.

Seas of 3 to 5 feet will be found offshore. In the nearshore waters, a local east-northeast wind swell will occur with waves of 3 to 4 feet.

The rip current risk is elevated, so swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

