ORLANDO, Fla. — High pressure will offer another pleasant day with dry conditions, low humidity and plenty of sunshine.

Highs will run in the mid- to upper 80s for most locations. Quiet weather will last into the overnight hours under mainly clear skies paired with lows in the 60s.

This pattern will continue across Central Florida on Columbus Day tomorrow. Expect plenty of sun and highs in the upper 80s.

Another cold front is slated to approach by the middle of the week with a chance for showers come Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures throughout the duration of the 7-day forecast will stay in the mid- to upper 80s, not far from the seasonal average of 85 for this time in October.

In the tropics, there are a few of areas of interest in the Atlantic Basin, but none will threaten Florida or the United States.

Located over 300 miles from Nova Scotia, Melissa is weakening but still producing rough swells along the east coast. In the western Caribbean, a broad area of low pressure will drift toward Central America, spreading rain toward Honduras, Guatemala, and Belize.

Then in the far eastern Atlantic, a tropical wave moving off the coast of Africa could spin up into something tropical near the Cabo Verde islands.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

For those heading to the coast, surfing conditions are going to be considered poor today with a northeast to east/northeast windswell mix. Waves will run as high as 5 to 7 feet with a high risk of rip currents.

In Flagler County, water levels may come up about 1 foot higher than usual around the time of high tide in the St. Johns River basin, warranting a Coastal Flood Advisory.

Winds will range between 5 to 10 knots from the east. Offshore, seas will be 3 to 5 feet.

