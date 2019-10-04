ORLANDO, Fla. — We are rounding out the workweek with a cut and paste forecast from the past several days.

Most of us stay rain-free, but isolated showers rolling off the Atlantic could hold together inland long enough to brush a few neighborhoods.

We also stay several degrees above average for highs, climbing well into the 80s along the coast and lower 90s inland.

It looks like we are in line for a pattern shift next week, one that will bring us a better, needed rain chance and slightly cooler temperatures.

A strong area of high pressure to our north will slide east off the Mid-Atlantic coast over the weekend, keeping us in a deep, onshore flow.

Limited moisture in the atmosphere means mainly dry conditions with a few stray showers both Friday and Saturday.

We're still expecting plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s along the coast and lower 90s inland. By Sunday, a cold front drops into the southeastern U.S. and stalls across northern Florida.

Ahead of it, moisture increases and the breeze stays up. We'll go with a 30 percent coverage of showers and may even hear a few rumbles of thunder.

The only change Monday will be to lower wind speeds. Deeper moisture remains in the atmosphere Tuesday and Wednesday, so we've kept rain coverage to 30 to 40 percent.

Highs Sunday through Tuesday remain in the mid to upper 80s, then slip into the low to mid-80s by the end of next week.

In the tropics, a small disturbance near the Yucatan Peninsula is drifting west with a very low chance of developing as it pushes toward Mexico.

Beach and Surf Conditions

We have not shaken the mix of swells and dangerous ocean conditions, but may see improvement over the weekend.

Local surfers can expect poor to fair conditions, with wave heights running two to four feet.

The rip current threat stays high and we will more than likely see red flags flying on our beaches once again.

Sea surface temperatures are close to 80 along the Flagler and Volusia County coasts, and lower 80s Brevard's coast.

The ultraviolet index is very high, which means under 20 minutes to get a sunburn.

