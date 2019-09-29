ORLANDO, Fla. — A few rain showers will be possible again for your Sunday. Like Saturday, the rain will be spotty and light.

There will be a 20 percent coverage of rain this afternoon and early evening. Afternoon temperatures will reach for the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

The winds will continue to pick up out of the northeast. This onshore will be the strongest along the coast this afternoon. The winds will be sustained from 10 to 15 mph out of the northeast.

This wind component will move showers generally from east to west across the Peninsula. The best chance for rain to start will be along the coast and then the shower chances will increase farther west and inland throughout the remainder of the day.

This strong northeasterly wind will generate rougher seas and surf. The rip current threat will be moderate to high this afternoon. While boating conditions will begin to deteriorate throughout the day and into Monday. Seas will be 3 to 5 feet today with a moderate chop on the intracoastal.

The chance for rain will remain low heading back to work and school on Monday. It will be breezy to windy tomorrow too.

The winds will continue to be out of the northeast at 10 to 15 mph with possibly higher gusts.

The coverage will stay at 20 percent with morning temperatures starting out in the middle to upper 70s. Afternoon highs will be in the middle to upper 80s with some spots in Marion and Sumter Counties reaching the lower 90s.

The east-northeasterly wind flow pattern will continue into the middle of this week. This onshore wind component will continue to tap into just enough moisture to spark some widely scattered showers each afternoon. There will be a slight chance you will need the rain gear each afternoon with high temperatures reaching the middle to upper 80s for most neighborhoods.

Morning temperatures will continue to start out in the 70s area wide.

A little more moisture will work into the region by late week. This will result in the coverage of rain going from 20 to 30 percent for the end of the week and into next weekend.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s into next Saturday and Sunday.

Tropical Update

Lorenzo is the only named storm in the Atlantic basin and this storm poses no threat to the United States. It continues to be a major hurricane reaching Category 5 strength late Saturday night and weakened slightly this morning down to a Category 4 hurricane. It will continue to maintain hurricane strength through mid-week and some weakening is expected to begin later tonight into Monday. However, Lorenzo is still expected to be a large and potent hurricane as it approaches the Azores in the next few days. Outside of Lorenzo, there are no other named storms or any areas to watch for right now. Hurricane season runs through November 30th.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Surfing conditions will be poor today with a small east-southeast swell. Wave heights will be 2 to 3 feet with a moderate to high risk of rip currents. It is always best to swim near a lifeguard and never alone. Ocean temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Increasing onshore winds and wave chops, coupled with building long period swells from large, distant hurricane Lorenzo will impact the surf starting today and for most of this week. This will result in increasingly hazardous seas and surf, as well as a high risk of rip currents for several days this week.

Boating conditions will begin to deteriorate today with building seas. Seas will be running at 3 to 5 feet today with the winds out of the northeast from 10 to 15 knots. There could be higher gusts. These conditions will make for a moderate chop on the intracoastal with a chance for a few showers.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.

Get the Spectrum News 13 app for iOS or Android

for iOS or Android Tap "Submit Content" at the bottom of the app menu

Remember to include your name and location