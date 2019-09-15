ORLANDO, Fla. — Humberto continues to move away from the Bahamas and it will continue to stay well to the east of Central Florida today.

Around the system, there will be bands of gusty, squally showers that pass across the region today. The movement will generally be from east-northeast toward the south-southwest.

Like Saturday, it won’t rain all the time, but keep the rain gear close by for the chance of a quick downpour. The winds will continue to be strong. Today the winds will be out of the north at 10 to 15 mph with gusts around 20 mph or higher at times.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s. Humberto could become a hurricane later tonight as it begins to make a turn toward the east-northeast.

Behind Humberto, drier air will punch into Central Florida. This will cut back the coverage of rain greatly for the start of the week. Monday will only see a 20 percent coverage of rain. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with morning temperatures starting out in the low to mid-70s.

Drier air will continue to be in control of our weather for most of the middle of the week. High temperatures will heat up more thanks to fewer showers and more sunshine. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s. The dry air will allow temperatures to fall back into the low to mid-70s each night.

Some moisture may move back into Central Florida from the east by late week and into next weekend. Forecast models are in disagreement though on the extent of the moisture and the coverage of rain.

Right now, there will be a 30 percent coverage of rain for next Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures do cool down. They’ll go from the low to mid-90s mid-week back to the middle to upper 80s for this Friday into next weekend.

Elsewhere in the tropics, an elongated area of disturbed weather is located in the open waters of the central Atlantic. Conditions will become more favorable for gradual development through the middle of the week. A tropical depression could form while the system moves slowly west or northwestward. Development is more likely when it gets just north of the Windward Islands by mid to late week.

Another area of disorganized showers and storms over the central Gulf of Mexico has a small chance of development. This system is could see a small opportunity to further develop as it moves westward, away from Florida. This system is forecast to move inland over the northwestern Gulf coast by late Monday or Tuesday.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Surfing conditions will be poor to fair today. Wave heights will be to 4 to 6 feet. There will be an east/southeasterly windswell. The rip current risk will be high. Unless you’re an experienced and strong swimmer, it would be best to stay out of the water. Always swim near a lifeguard and never alone. Ocean temperatures are in the low to mid-80s.

Hazardous boating conditions will continue today with Humberto tracking off to our east. The winds will be out of the north at 15 to 20 knots with higher gusts possible. There will be a chance of showers. Seas will be running 6 to 9 feet with choppy waters on the intracoastal.

