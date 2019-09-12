ORLANDO, Fla. — Coastal showers have already developed Thursday morning, and more activity is likely heading into the daytime hours.

Expect scattered showers and a few storms Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The rain chance will continue Thursday evening, but most will stay dry. Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s.

A coastal shower will remain possible overnight, with lows in the mid 70s.

Rain chances increase for Friday. Deep tropical moisture will lift into the area, resulting in partly sunny skies and a much better chance for activity. Highs for Friday will be in the upper 80s.

A tropical system in the Bahamas is forecasted to lift toward the region this weekend. This will keep rain chances elevated, along with producing windy conditions.

Highs for the weekend will be in the mid 80s with mostly cloudy skies.

The system should exit early next week, with lower rain chances expected. Highs for most of next week will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

The complex in the Bahamas has a high chance of development over the next couple of days. It could become a tropical depression Friday or Saturday.

The system will lift northward, but intense development is not expected.

Elsewhere, a system in the open Atlantic has a medium chance of development as it pushes westward later next week.

We are right at the peak of hurricane season, which runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Boaters should watch out for scattered showers and storms Thursday, with strong northeasterly winds.

Surfers will have poor conditions, with an easterly wind swell.

The rip current threat will be moderate Thursday.

