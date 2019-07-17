ORLANDO, Fla. — Hazy sunshine will be followed by scattered afternoon storms; with more moisture available, coverage will be slightly higher than recent days.

The cells that form will be capable of torrential rain. It will be hot with highs in the low to mid-90s. The humidity will bring the feels-like temperatures above 100 degrees.

Any evening storms will fade after sunset; skies will stay partly cloudy overnight. Lows will run in the mid- to upper 70s.

Few changes will occur on Thursday with a continued scattered coverage of storms during the afternoon.

Highs will stay hot, in the low to mid-90s. This trend will hold into the weekend.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Favorable boating conditions are expected Wednesday with light winds from the southeast around 5 to 10 knots. The primary hazard will be isolated afternoon storms, especially on the inland lakes.

The setup will be very poor for using a surfboard with a minor trade swell in the nearshore waters.

The risk of rip currents is moderate; swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

In the tropics, there are no areas of development in the Atlantic Basin.

Atlantic hurricane reason runs through November 30.

