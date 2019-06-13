ORLANDO, Fla. — We are opening up Thursday on a warm and muggy note, with more showers and storms likely.

A few showers will be possible for the morning, but the best chance for activity will be in the midday and afternoon hours. Some storms could again become strong, with Metro Orlando and points east under a marginal risk for strong storms.

The highs for Thursday will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Just like the past few days, the activity will quickly shut down this evening with temperatures in the 70s. Expect a quiet overnight, with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Changes are on the way for Friday. Some slightly drier air will begin to push into the region. In addition, winds will begin to switch to the northeast, pushing the highest rain chances to the west coast.

Scattered showers and storms will still develop, with highs in the low 90s.

Rain chances continue for Father's Day weekend. Saturday will feature morning sunshine with showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Highs for Saturday will be in the low 90s.

Afternoon showers and storms will also be likely for Sunday. Expect a blend of sun and clouds throughout the day, with highs in the low 90s.

The morning sunshine/afternoon storms routine continues into next week. Scattered activity will likely both Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the low 90s.

Beach and Surf Forecast

Boaters should once again watch out for showers and storms developing across the area, with seas 1 to 2 feet and a light southwesterly wind.

Surfers will find poor conditions for Thursday, with a small east-southeasterly trade swell.

The rip current threat will be low for Thursday, with Atlantic water temperatures in the mid 70s.

Things remain very quiet in the tropical Atlantic.

No major activity is expected in the Gulf, the Caribbean or the open waters of the Atlantic over the next five days.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.