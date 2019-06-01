ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain chances return for the weekend as our stagnant weather pattern is beginning to finally change.

A strong ridge of high pressure that has been locking in the heat and blocking out the moisture will continue to loosen its hold on our weather across central Florida.

It will not be a drastic change, however, relatively higher rain chances will return for both Saturday and Sunday.

There could be some showers and a few thunderstorms along our east and west coast sea breezes later this afternoon and into the early evening.

The coverage will only be 30 percent, but this is much higher compared to the past two weeks. High temperatures will still be hot and warmer than average. Afternoon highs will reach the low-to-mid-90s for most neighborhoods with temperatures staying warm overnight.

Temperatures will only drop into the low-to-mid-70s by Sunday morning. Skies will be partly sunny both today and on Sunday.

Sunday afternoon will also bring the chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Coverage of rain tomorrow will be 30 percent. Afternoon highs will top out in the low-to-mid-90s for the second half of the weekend too.

Monday will be dry and mostly sunny. The heat will stick around as highs reach the low-to-mid-90s for most spots. A few areas could approach the upper 90s.

After a dry hot start to the week on Monday, rain chances will return for Tuesday and Wednesday. The coverage of rain looks to be the highest on Tuesday with a 30 to 40 percent coverage of afternoon showers and storms. Highs will be in the low-to-mid-90s.

Temperatures will not drop much for mid-to-late week, but instead of being in the mid-90s, they will stay in check and at least drop a few degrees. Highs will return to the lower 90s, which is a little more typical for this time of the year.

Rain coverage will remain at 20 to 30 percent for the rest of the week. There are some indications that the afternoon rain and storm coverage could increase by next Saturday and Sunday into a more typical rainy season setup.

Tropical Update

A broad area of low pressure is centered near the west coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. The low is forecast to move westward to the west-northwest over the southern Bay of Campeche during the weekend and near the east coast of Mexico early next week. Some development of this system is possible as long as it remains over the water and a tropical depression could for next week. This system, if it does development, would pose no threat to Florida. The chance of development in the next 48 hours is 30 percent and there’s a 40 percent chance of development in the next 5 days.

Hurricane season officially begins next Saturday, June 1, and runs through November 30.

Beach and Surf Forecast

If you’re boating, there will be a chance of showers. The winds will be out of the southwest and shifting to the southeast at 5 to 15 knots. Seas will be 2 feet with a moderate chop on the intracoastal.

Surfing conditions will be very poor with a small easterly swell and local windswell mix. The rip current threat will be moderate. Ocean water temperatures are in the low to mid-80s.

