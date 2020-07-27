ORLANDO, Fla. — Several Florida lawmakers are working to put a state program meant to rehabilitate domestic violence offenders back under government oversight following a Spectrum News 13 report.

What You Need To Know Some lawmakers calling for more oversight over Batterers' Intervention Programs



State programs are designed to rehabilitate domestic violence offenders



PREVIOUS: Who's Monitoring Florida's Domestic Violence Intervention Program?

This comes after our Watchdog investigation uncovered that no government agency is monitoring the program, called the Batterers' Intervention Program.

As Spectrum News 13 first reported in June, Florida's BIPs are not monitored or certified by any state agency. They're 26- to 29-week programs meant to address behaviors involving power and control.

Before 2012, the Florida Department of Children and Families monitored and certified BIPs, requiring each program to follow specific qualifications. But that year, state lawmakers voted to remove that oversight, handing the responsibility to judicial circuit courts.

“Unlike pre-2012 when DCF would go out and check to make sure they were doing that, we don’t have that check now, and we’re having to rely on the self-reporting of the program,” Ninth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Alice Blackwell said.

Blackwell said courts just don’t have the funding to monitor these programs.

Spectrum News 13 sent our investigation to 10 state senators and representatives. State Sen. Randolph Bracy (D-11th District) said after watching our investigation that he’s drafting legislation to put BIP oversight back under DCF’s responsibility.

“It’s time we take another look. We don’t want incidences to happen that could have been avoided,” Bracy said.

State Sen. Linda Stewart (D-13th District) said she’s now working to create a state task force to review BIP oversight and see whether DCF, or another agency, is best equipped to monitor these programs.

“We can do this task force now before we go into session, so we’re ready to go with some recommendations when we get there in committee,” Stewart said.

Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-47th District) said her concern is a lack of standard guidelines across the state.

“After November, we’ll definitely work with Sen. Bracy to see if we can’t be a sponsor, who can be. At the end of the day, domestic violence prevention is bipartisan,” Eskamani said.

Advocates say the bipartisan issue is a matter of life or death.

“We know it’s around more than four women a day are dying at the hands of their domestic partners. It’s a serious problem," licensed mental health counselor and Abolish Abuse Director Cathy Mathwig said.

We also received written statements from Republican Rep. Tyler Sirois and Democratic Rep. John Cortes:

Rep. Tyler Sirois (R-51st District):

“Domestic violence can quickly escalate into life threatening situations, especially for women and children,” said Representative Tyler Sirois. “I am committed to working with our partners in law enforcement, the non-profit sector, and mental health professionals to make sure these programs function in a safe and accountable way. Through my involvement with our State Attorney’s Office and Children Advocacy Center of Brevard, I am always open to options and suggestions that improve the quality of life for families and especially children in our state.”

Rep. John Cortes (D-43rd District):