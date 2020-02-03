NATIONWIDE — As concern grows over the coronavirus and U.S. travel restrictions take effect, AAA is reporting the virus may also be lowering gas prices.

AAA experts say Florida gas prices have been going down over the past week and they say in a roundabout way the coronavirus is one of the reasons it is costing less to fill up the tank.

Those watching the market worry about the virus and the consequences it could have on travel — potentially decreasing the need for global fuel.

Those concerns lowered crude prices last week and the decrease trickles down to consumers who end up paying less when filling up.

Part of the issue is that several airlines have suspended travel to China and other airlines have slashed the number of flights.

Moreover, another development, U.S. travel restrictions are now in place. Go here to read more about it .