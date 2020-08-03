TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A Titusville man says close calls could be avoided if the speed limit were reduced on a busy Brevard County road.

FDOT will conduct an analysis on Cheney



Cristofer Parente says turning right onto Cheney Highway from Cathedral Way, it’s difficult to see oncoming traffic because of a bend in the roadway.

“If you stop at the stop line, it’s completely impossible to get into the intersection,” Cristofer told us. “If you get to the very edge of the road, it gets a little better, but still you’re looking to your left, seeing if a car is coming, and you don’t see anybody, you turn and start moving and as soon as you start moving, there is a guy on your tail honking at you because you got in his way.”

Cheney Highway, or State Road 50 as it’s also known, has a speed limit of 50 near Cristofer’s home.

He’d like to see that speed limit reduced so people like him have more time to pull out.

Florida Department of Transportation Spokesperson Mariam Ali says engineers will analyze the intersection.

“The analysis will include safety history, available sight distance from the approach, and driver speeds along S.R. 50,” Ali said. “The Department will monitor the area, while the study takes place.”

If Cristofer just could get drivers to slow down he wouldn’t have so many close calls.

“Everything would work so much better if the speed limit was lowered to 35 or 40,” Cristofer said.

That FDOT analysis will take 60 to 90 days to complete.