WINTER PARK, Fla. — A school bus carrying 46 students was involved in a crash with another vehicle on Friday morning, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Sedan, school bus collide on Aloma Avenue in Winter Park

Fire Rescue personnel said no one need to go to a hospital

The crash happened at the 6900 block of Aloma Avenue in Winter Park. An Orange County Public Schools spokeswoman said a black car cut off the school bus carrying Lakemont Elementary School students.

Troopers were busy with numerous crashes Friday morning and weren't able to respond right away, Lt. Kim Montes said.

An earlier tweet from Fire Rescue said the driver of the car and a student were injured. The agency later said no one needed to go to a hospital.

Another school bus came to collect the children and took them to school, the school district said.