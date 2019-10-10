ORLANDO, Fla. — If you drive through Central Florida's toll roads and just use the toll-by-plate option, get ready to pay more.

PREVIOUS STORY: Central Florida Expressway Authority Considers Toll Hike

The Central Florida Expressway Authority voted unanimously Thursday to raise the toll-by-plate fee for drivers on the area's toll roads, like State Road 528.

With toll-by-plate, the expressway authority takes a picture of the license plate on vehicles that go through EPass lanes without transponders and sends a bill to the person on the registration.

Currently, that toll-by-plate rate is cash rate for the toll, plus 20 cents. But last month, officials told Spectrum News that it was costing the expressway authority more money to collect from those drivers.

Under the new price hike, the toll-by-plate rate will be twice the regular cash rate. So if the toll is 50 cents if you were to pay by cash, the toll would now cost $1 with toll-by-plate.

The price hike will affect all Central Florida Expressway Authority-managed roads only. It does not affect roads on the SunPass system, particularly Florida's Turnpike.

The affected roads include:

State Road 408 (East-West Expressway) State Road 417 (Central Florida Greeneway) State Road 528 (Beachline Expressway) State Road 429 (Western Beltway and Wekiva Parkway) State Road 414 (Maitland Blvd., or Apopka Expressway) State Road 451 (Western Beltway-Apopka Expressway connector) State Road 538 (Poinciana Parkway) State Road 551 (Goldenrod Road extension) State Road 453 (Mount Dora connector)

The change will take effect July 1, 2020.