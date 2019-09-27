ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida State trooper was involved in a crash that has shut down State Road 408 eastbound on Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Condition of trooper, truck driver unknown

It appears via Sky 13 that the Florida Highway Patrol trooper's patrol car collided with a construction truck that was carrying barrels near the Conway Road exit at mile marker 13 over Lake Underhill. However, the Florida Highway Patrol has not confirmed that yet.

There is no word on the condition of the trooper or the driver of the truck or how the crash happen.

However, eastbound lanes are shut down at Bumby Avenue (mile marker 12) to Conway Road.