BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Merritt Island driver is accused of striking a bicyclist and leaving the scene, where the man on the bike later died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Driver Lisa Mari Ekstrom charged with leaving the scene of deadly crash

Bobby Gene Griffis of Merritt Island died

At around 10:19 p.m., Saturday, Lisa Mari Ekstrom, 48, was in a 2010 Hyundai Elantra going southbound on U.S. 1 as she came to the intersection of High Point Road.

Bicyclist Bobby Gene Griffis, a 47-year-old Merritt Island resident, was trying to cross U.S. 1, but not at the intersection, stated the FHP, which added that he did not have any head or tail lights on his bicycle.

The front of the Elantra struck the bicycle, but fled the scene, according to the FHP.

A witnessed followed the Elantra and called 911 and at some point, a Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputy pulled the car into a gas station.

Ekstrom has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Griffis was taken to Rockledge Regional Medical Center, where he died, the FHP stated, continuing that he did not where a helmet.

Neither Ekstrom nor Griffis were under the influence of alcohol, the FHP confirmed.