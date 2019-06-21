ORLANDO, Fla. — The Alachua County Sheriff's Office is urging people to drive cautiously because a sinkhole has opened up along I-75 near mile marker 382.

Sinkhole opens up on shoulder of I-75 near the Gainesville area

FDOT, Sheriff's Office urging people to drive cautiously

The sinkhole opened just north of the Williston Road exit along the shoulder of the southbound lanes of I-75 in the Gainesville area.

The sheriff's office and Florida Highway Patrol is keeping people out of the lane closest to the sinkhole until they know the area is safe.

Authorities say they're unsure at this time how long it will take to repair the shoulder since there are "many factors to take into consideration.

They're urging drivers to avoid rubbernecking and pay attention to law enforcement directing traffic.