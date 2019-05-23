KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a vehicle that authorities say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Kissimmee on Monday night.

Marianne Taddonio died at Osceola Regional Medical Center

Any witnesses should contact FHP or call the Crimeline

At around 9:30 p.m., Alice Ramsey was driving her 2018 Ford SUV going southbound on Poinciana Boulevard when the right-side mirror hit 54-year-old Marianne Taddonio, who was walking the same direction on the right side of the road, stated the FHP.

When Taddonio "came to a rest on the roadway," a second vehicle of unknown make or model struck the Kissimmee woman, confirmed the FHP.

The gray sedan left the scene, stated the FHP.

Taddonio was taken to the Osceola Regional Medical Center, where she died.

The 67-year-old Ramsey of Kissimmee was not injured.

The sedan is expected to have front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the sedan or the driver, who may have been a woman, is expected to call the FHP at 1-407-737-2213 or call the Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.