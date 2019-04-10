DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Two people are dead following a crash on Wednesday morning in Daytona Beach.

BREAKING: Here is video of the double fatal crash scene in Daytona Beach on N. Tomoka Farms Rd. ⁦@NicoleNews13⁩ is on her way there. ⁦@DBCops1⁩ is investigating. ⁦@MyNews13⁩ ⁦@MyNews13Traffic⁩ pic.twitter.com/sIQOtyK2Vm — Erin Murray News 13 (@emurray1) April 10, 2019

It happened on 299 North Tomoka Farms Road, with parts of it closed, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Dunn Road is shut down.

#BREAKING: Double fatal crash in Daytona Beach area. On N Tomoka Farms Rd, closed from ISB to Dunn. @NicoleNews13 heading that way. pic.twitter.com/CUJDhSjLrQ — My News13 Traffic (@MyNews13Traffic) April 10, 2019

Updates to come.