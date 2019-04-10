DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Two people are dead following a crash on Wednesday morning in Daytona Beach.
- Get traffic updates on the Road Report
BREAKING: Here is video of the double fatal crash scene in Daytona Beach on N. Tomoka Farms Rd. @NicoleNews13 is on her way there. @DBCops1 is investigating. @MyNews13 @MyNews13Traffic pic.twitter.com/sIQOtyK2Vm— Erin Murray News 13 (@emurray1) April 10, 2019
It happened on 299 North Tomoka Farms Road, with parts of it closed, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
Dunn Road is shut down.
#BREAKING: Double fatal crash in Daytona Beach area. On N Tomoka Farms Rd, closed from ISB to Dunn. @NicoleNews13 heading that way. pic.twitter.com/CUJDhSjLrQ— My News13 Traffic (@MyNews13Traffic) April 10, 2019
Updates to come.