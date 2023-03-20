GOWANDA, N.Y. — Maple Weekend is a favorite in Western New York. If you missed it last weekend you still have a chance to grab some sweet treats this weekend.

It's the time when sugar houses open to the public and teach people about the maple syrup-making process.

Paul Lesefske, co-owner of Maple Glen Sugar house in Gowanda, says they have about 7,000 taps going a year. He says 40 is an important number at sugar houses.

"Typically 40, you've got 40 gallons to make a gallon of syrup, when the sugar is a little higher," said Lesefske. "[A] 40-degree temperature outside, sunny 40-degree day, that makes the sap run and then it wants to get down to freezing at night, and that back and forth makes a good season, and that's what we've had so far this year."

Maple Glen Sugar House is open this weekend from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Lesefske says there will also be a pancake breakfast at the Gowanda Volunteer Fire Department with their maple syrup from 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.