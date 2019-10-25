ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Depression 17 has formed this morning in the western Gulf of Mexico.

The depression is located about 320 miles south-southwest of Lake Charles, Louisiana. An area of low pressure has been steadily organizing, with current sustained winds at 35 mph. It is moving to the north at 16 mph.

There are no watches or warnings in effect at this time.

On its forecast track, this system will move over the northern Gulf tonight or early Saturday Morning. Gale-force winds are expected to spread over the Gulf by tonight. Rainfall of 2 to 4 inches, with a maximum total of 8 inches, is expected in the lower Mississippi Valley early Saturday morning. A couple of tornadoes are possible across portions of Southeast Louisiana, Mississippi, and Southwest Alabama through tonight.

TD 17 will stay well to the west and northwest of Central Florida. Rain and storm chances will continue this weekend as deep tropical moisture remains in place across the region.

Stay tuned to The Weather Experts for updates.

Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30.