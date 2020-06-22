ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Pride have withdrawn from the NWSL Challenge Cup because of positive tests for the coronavirus among players and team staff.

Six players and four staff members from the Pride tested positive for COVID-19. The team says all players were asymptomatic. But the team decided to withdraw with the tournament set to begin Saturday in Salt Lake City, Utah.

"This was obviously a difficult and disappointing outcome for our players, our staff and fans, however this is a decision that was made in order to protect the health of all involved in the Challenge Cup," Orlando Pride EVP Amanda Duffy said in a statement. "While we were all excited to see the 2020 Pride on the field this weekend, our priority is now making sure our players and staff safely recover and providing any support wherever and however possible."

In accordance with CDC guidelines, players who tested positive have been treated and tested and placed in quarantine for 14 days. Players who may have come in contact with these players have been notified and are being monitored for further symptoms of COVID-19.

The Pride said no players were in contact with Orlando City or Orlando City B players. Orlando City is training and preparing for the MLS is Back Tournament at Disney's Wide World of Sports complex.

The Pride were scheduled to open play at the NWSL Challenge Cup on Saturday. The league is changing its schedule to reflect an eight-team tournament.