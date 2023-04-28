CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE — It looks like Mother Nature is giving SpaceX a hard time when it comes to launches as poor weather conditions are a concern for the SES O3b mPOWER mission.

What You Need To Know The 88-minute launch window opens at 5:12 p.m. EDT, Friday



The launch only has a 20% chance of good weather





The last few days, SpaceX had to push back its Falcon Heavy launch of the ViaSat-3 Americas mission due to poor weather, with a result of lightning striking the launch pad.

For the Friday evening launch of the O3b mPOWER satellites, the weather does not look like it wants to play ball.

The 45th Weather Squadron is giving a 20% chance of good launch weather, with the main concerns being: Cumulus cloud, surface electric fields, anvil cloud and lightning rules.

“Although instability is not quite as high as the last two days, strong to isolated severe thunderstorms are still possible in the afternoon and evening,” the agency stated in its forecast for the launch.

The Falcon 9 rocket is planning to send two O3b mPOWER satellites to medium earth orbit as it takes off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, according to SpaceX.

The 88-minute launch window opens at 5:12 p.m. EDT. If the launch does get pushed back, the next chance will be at the same time on Saturday, April 29.

The first-stage booster, B1078, is still a little wet behind the landing fins. Its only mission was in March of this year of the Crew-6 launch.

After the stage separation, the rocket’s first stage will land on the droneship Just Read the Instructions that will be out in the Atlantic Ocean.

About the mission

SES, a Luxembourgish-French satellite telecommunications company, will send up two satellites where they will meet their friends O3b mPOWER 1 and 2 at medium earth orbit.

Eventually, after this launch, there will be two more O3b mPOWER satellites, stated SES.

“SES's O3b mPOWER system will only need six satellites to deliver global high-performance connectivity services backed by industry-best service level agreements,” the company stated in a press release.

These satellites are designed to give communications and internet connectivity to businesses and governments.