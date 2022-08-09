KENNEDY SPACE CENTER — On Tuesday evening, SpaceX plans to send more than 50 Starlink satellites into the great beyond.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to send 52 satellites to low-Earth orbit. The takeoff will happen at the Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A with an instantaneous launch at 6:57 p.m. EDT.

If something postpones the launch, the next available window is 6:36 p.m. EDT, Wednesday, Aug. 10, stated SpaceX.

According to the 45th Weather Squadron, the launch has a 70% chance of good flight weather.

The first-stage booster, named B1073, has been on two other missions: The SES-22 mission that launched a telecommunications satellite in June of 2022 and another Starlink launch in May of this year.

After the stage separation during Tuesday night’s launch, the rocket’s first stage will return to the little round Earth and is expected to land on the droneship “A Shortfall of Gravitas” that is stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

About the mission

The Starlink satellites deliver internet access coverage to most of the planet and give a state-of-the-art broadband capability for activities like video calls and streaming, stated the company.

SpaceX operates the Starlink company.

Before Tuesday night’s launch and according to Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics’ astronomer Jonathan McDowell, there are currently 2,698 Starlink satellites in orbit, with 2,662 working and 2,268 that are operational.

